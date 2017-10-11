Top Posts
Home Armenia Goal of U.S. Government Is to Transition Its Relationship with Armenia from One of Aid to One of Trade
ArmeniaEconomyNews

Goal of U.S. Government Is to Transition Its Relationship with Armenia from One of Aid to One of Trade

October 11, 2017

The long-term goal of the U.S. Government is to transition its relationship with Armenia from one of aid to one of trade, USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser said in her op-ed.

“USAID is proud of its partnership with Armenia, and of its evolution over the past 25 years. We are committed to building on our successes in working towards a more engaged, prosperous, and well governed Armenian society”, Deborah Grieser said, adding that it’s a great honor for her to lead the USAID Mission in Armenia.

She presents the works carried out in Armenia since 1992. “Since 1992, USAID has partnered with the Government of Armenia and its citizens to address a variety of challenges. Over 25 years, USAID assistance and USAID’s partnership with Armenia has evolved to respond to Armenia’s changing needs in its transition to a modern democratic society and a free-market economy. USAID has provided over $1 billion USD to improve the lives of the Armenian people, supporting their efforts to strengthen democratic, economic, and social governance”, she says.

Following Armenia’s devastating earthquake in 1988, USAID contributed to an international response to provide food, shelter, medicine and fuel to those in need. Upon Armenia’s independence in 1992, the USAID Mission in Armenia was established, and the USAID-Armenia partnership formally began with programs providing humanitarian assistance.

As Armenian institutions, public and private, have developed, the USAID-Armenia partnership has evolved. USAID programs are now largely implemented by local organizations and support Armenian-led initiatives. USAID works directly with the Armenian Government, Armenian organizations and private sector, and coordinates closely with other international donors and organizations to address remaining development challenges.

“Together we promote economic growth through rural development in agri-business and tourism, and provide support for civil aviation, energy independence, and information technology. We promote democracy and improved governance through local governance reform, anti-corruption efforts, and support for civil society, independent media, and the protection of human rights. Together we promote child welfare reform, an inclusive education system, and work to reduce the burden of tuberculosis and maternal and child mortality”, Deborah Grieser writes.

She highlights that USAID’s partnership with the Government of Armenia, its citizens, international and local partners has yielded impressive results.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Sevan Nishanian Awarded William Saroyan Medal

September 27, 2016

“The State of Armenian Genocide Studies: Problems and Challenges”

February 28, 2015

Arthur Abraham Beats Tim-Robin Lihaug in Eight Round Knock Out

July 18, 2016

American Armenian Float to Debut in 2015 Rose Parade on January 1st

December 31, 2014

300-Year-Old Armenian Monastery Stands in Ruins

August 4, 2015

French President Francois Holland Visits Armenia

May 12, 2014

A Call to Support the Armenian Community in Syria

August 15, 2012

Turkey Must Come to Terms with its Historical Record: Greece Foreign Ministry

March 18, 2016

Azerbaijan Objects to Riga Summit Joint Declaration

May 22, 2015

S.D. Hunchakian Nazarbek Youth Protest Azeri Propaganda Event

February 25, 2015

Leave a Comment























 