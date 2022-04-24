WATERTOWN, MA – Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement to mark the 107th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which is Sunday, April 24, 2022. Last year, President Joe Biden declared that the Ottoman Empire’s killing of 1.5 million Armenians was an act of genocide, an official recognition that Clark has supported throughout her career in Congress. Watertown, in Massachusetts’ Fifth Congressional district, is home to the third largest Armenian community in the United States.

“As we mark the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we recognize this dark chapter in our world’s history and renew our commitment to preventing atrocities of this magnitude from ever happening again. The Armenian Genocide is not an opinion – its facts are undisputed, and the legacy of this trauma cannot be erased. These crimes against humanity must be remembered and spoken about truthfully if we are to heal and learn from history.

“My own Congressional district is home to Watertown, Massachusetts, a hub of Armenian life and culture. I have had the privilege of getting to know many members of the Armenian community, and their strength and resilience is an example to us all. I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armenian people to fight for truth, justice, and a recommitment to peace.”

Clark is an original cosponsor of the Armenian Genocide Education Act, new legislation to give teachers across the United States the resources they need to educate students on the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide and the consequences of intolerance and hate.