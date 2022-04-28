BRUSSELS — The staff of the Armenian Embassy in Belgium once again honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the khachkar-memorial in Henri Michaux Square in Brussels.

The monument had recently become a target of cultural vandalism, but was restored within hours thanks to Ixelles authorities.

Members of the Belgian Parliament from the New Flemish Alliance – Allessia Claes, Karl Vanlouwe, Andries Gryffroy and Mark Demesmaeker also honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, while protesting against the act of vandalism towards the memorial.