LOS ANGELES — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to the United States has kicked off with a series of meetings and events in Los Angeles.

On September 22nd, Prime Minister Pashinyan met with the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party’s (SDHP) Central Board and Western US Executive Committee members, headed by Board Chairman Hambik Sarafian.

Greeting the SDHP leadership representatives, the Premier noted:

“Dear Mr. Sarafian, Dear colleagues,

I am pleased to meet you here today and discuss our current agenda. Of course, despite our efforts to make this meeting more practical, it is more emotional in nature. This is not, at least, a bad trend, as it creates a better context for discussing many issues on our country’s agenda in a better atmosphere. I am happy to see you.”

SDHP Central Board Chairman Hambik Sarafian welcomed Prime Minister Pashinyan, noting that his party welcomes and supports the reforms underway in Armenia.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party expresses its support to you, as well as to the Armenian government, in the process of democratic, economic and judicial reforms underway in the Homeland. We are ready to support you and we are confident that under your leadership, we will be able to continue the progress in our Motherland,” he noted.

The ongoing transformations, the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora ties, Diaspora’s involvement in the reform process, the efforts to ensure economic progress and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the economic development trends in Armenia, the Prime Minister noted that the growth rates are increasingly optimistic month after month, there is good momentum, and the reaction of the international community is also contributing to this process.

“At this point, I attach great importance to creating an atmosphere conducive to communication with the Diaspora, which means that there should be no sense of alienation or separation in the Diaspora. The Diaspora must be fully involved in Armenia’s progress. To this end, during my visits abroad, I meet with representatives of Armenian communities in the Diaspora. I think the time has come to mobilize our national potential around Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.