Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – With 40 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 11,391 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Yeran Ayvazian, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

To find out if you’re eligible for a test and to schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site in Los Angeles County, please visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as one of the highest affected with 310 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (121 cases), East Hollywood (58 cases), Hollywood (126 cases), Little Armenia (56 cases), Montebello (69 cases), North Hollywood (153 cases), Northridge (67 cases), Pasadena (198 cases), Sunland (37 cases), and Tujunga (23 cases).

Additionally, it is being reported that the following skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with high numbers of Armenian residents have been affected: Alexandria Care Center, Montrose Healthcare Center, Glendale Post Acute Center, Ararat Convalescent Hospital, Ararat Assisted Living, Brier Oak on Sunset and Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center among others.

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit:
http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Peacekeepers to Train in US Military Base in Germany

YEREVAN — More than 100 Armenian soldiers flew to Germany on Wednesday…

Dr. Sergio La Porta and Dr. Alison Vacca to Present on “An Armenian Narrative on Early Islam: Ghevond’s History ”

FRESNO, CA — Dr. Sergio La Porta and Dr. Alison Vacca will…

Pope Francis, Catholicos of All Armenians Sign Joint Declaration

ETCHMIADZIN — Pope Francis and Catholicos Karekin II on Sunday signed a…

ACA Calls For Immediate Release of Peaceful Demonstrators

The Armenian Council of America (ACA) has been following the events transpiring…