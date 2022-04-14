LOS ANGHELES – The 21st AESA Science Olympiad began on Saturday, March 26th and concluded on Sunday, March 27th, with Armenian students from the United States of America, the Republic of Armenia, and Artsakh, participating virtually via Zoom.

Established in 2002, the AESA Science Olympiad Committee (SOC) has been organizing annual Science Olympiad competitions which promote interest in engineering and sciences among young Armenian students, foster their knowledge beyond the confines of a classroom, and provide recognition of outstanding achievements by students and teachers.

This year’s Olympiad drew 87 students: 13 students from the United States, 71 from Armenia, and 3 from Artsakh. They presented 49 research or experiment-based projects in the fields of Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Social Sciences, in junior and senior grade levels, Middle School (grades 6-8) and High School (grades 9-12). Students had the choice to work individually or in groups of 2-3. The AESA Science Olympiad follows the California State Science Fair rules and regulations.

6 schools in USA, 140 schools in Armenia, and 1 school in Artsakh had student representatives this year:

USA

AESA Stem Academy

Alfred & Marguerite Hovsepian School

Armenian Sisters Academy

Crescenta Valley High School

Eleanor J. Toll Middle School

Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School

Republic of Armenia

Berkashat Secondary School, SNCO, Region Armavir

COAF Smart Center, Region Lori

Educational-Sport Complex Of “Gazprom Armenia”, Yerevan

Gyumri High School No. 1, Region Shirak

Gyumri Secondary School No. 23, SNCO, Region Gyumri

Heratsi – YSMU “Heratsi” high school, Yerevan

Hrazdan High School N1 after Kh.Abovyan SNCO, Region Kotayk

Jrahovit Basic School – Region Ararat

“Shirakatsy Lyceum” International Scientific-Educational Complex, Yerevan

Vanadzor Basic School Number 8 Named After A.Matevosyan, SNCO, Region Lori

Vanadzor Basic School No. 21, Region Lori

Vanashen Secondary School, Region Ararat

Yerevan Basic School No. 152, Yerevan

Yerevan State Sport College of Olympic Reserve, SNCO and KensaHab, Yerevan

Republic of Artsakh

Norshen Secondary School, Region Martuni

Students’ projects were evaluated based on creativity, scientific approach, comprehension, and presentation, by a group of 22 experienced judges: 20 from the United States and 2 from Armenia. The competition was judged by engineering professionals and scientists, many of whom held advanced degrees in their fields. Some of the judges had also served at the Los Angeles County and California State Science Fairs.

Participating students had submitted their projects online. The evaluation process started at prescheduled timeslots, when students virtually met with a selected panel of judges via Zoom, presented their projects and answered judges’ questions. During the evaluation and interview process, the judges provided constructive feedback to all students for future improvements of their projects and presentations.

Sona Juharyan, AESA SOC Chair stated, ‘On behalf of the Science Olympiad Committee, we congratulate all the students for their hard work, dedication, and quality projects. We are deeply grateful and sincerely appreciate the teachers, parents, judges, mentors, sponsors, donors, volunteers, committee members, and all other supporters who made the 21st AESA Science Olympiad a successful and memorable event.’

Aram Ter-Martirosyan, AESA President stated, ‘AESA is proud to have hosted the 21st Annual Science Olympiad. We had students participate from Armenia and Artsakh these past three years and are working towards involving Armenian students from all over the world in upcoming years. AESA is committed to STEM education for all young Armenians.’

A complete list of Category Award winners, recipients of Special and Recognition awards, and further information can be viewed at Science Olympiad – AESA

In addition to students’ awards, the SOC presented additional three appreciation awards:

– School of the Year Award: YSMU “Heratsi” high school, Yerevan, Armenia, total number of participating projects in each category and level.

Dr. Armen Sarafian Teacher Appreciation Award: Ms. Lida Gevorkian, from Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, Glendale, CA, for the highest number of winning students, the total number of participating projects in each category and level, and the point value of each award.

Helen Dabaghian Judge Award: Mr. Avag Avagyan, has been dedicated and served as a judge for AESA Science Olympiad and other Science Fairs for many years.

AESA Science Olympiad Committee, which is now part of AESA STEM Academy, encourages all Armenian students from 6th through 12th grades in public and private schools to consider participating in many of the programs offered in Robotics, Electronics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Annual Science Olympiad. We also invite more STEM professionals to join our team and help make a positive difference for the Armenian youth and community by serving as a volunteer, judge, sponsor, or SOC member. We look forward to seeing you next year!