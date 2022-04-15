GLENDALE – The City of Glendale proudly invites the public to its Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event at The Alex Theatre on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person for the community to experience a contemporary perspective on the horrific events of 1915 through music and dance. This year’s program will showcase the work of Komitas through intricate dance and musical performances curated by The Lark Musical Society. Komitas was an Armenian priest, musicologist, composer, arranger, singer, and choirmaster who is considered the founder of the Armenian national school of music. His work ensured the preservation of Armenian culture through studying, recording, and harmonizing the folk and dance songs sung by Armenian peasants working in the fields on the outskirts of cities.

Tickets to the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event are free and required for entry; limit 4 tickets per transaction. Tickets can be reserved at www.itsmyseat.com/april24.

At their regularly scheduled meeting, the Glendale City Council will pass a proclamation recognizing April 2022 as Genocide Awareness Month, and April 24, 2022, as the Day of Commemoration of the 107th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The City of Glendale looks forward to bringing the community together through a program that will allow us to reflect upon the lives of the 1.5 million Armenian people who senselessly lost their lives in an act of genocide.