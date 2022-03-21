YEREVAN — Armenia’s Investigative Committee has published today the updated data on the losses of the Armenian side in the 44-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in 2020 autumn, saying 3,822 people were killed and 187 servicemen and 21 civilians were still missing.

As of now, 150 military personnel and civilians have been returned home from Azerbaijani captivity, it said.

According to FM Ararart Mirzoyan, Azerbaijan continues to illegally hold Armenian servicemen and civilians hostages.

“Armenia continues to raise the issue of immediate release of the prisoners of war, captives and other detainees in different international formats,” the Foreign Minister noted.

He said there 38 Armenians are still held captive in Azerbaijan, three are civilians.

“The issue was on the agenda of the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in April 2021, the decision of the European Court of Human Rights on indication of interim measures also remains in force. On May 20, 2021, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for immediate release and repatriations of Armenian captives,” the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that the President of the European Commission, the Spokesperson for the Foreign and Security Policy, more than 100 Members of the European Parliament have also addressed the issue.

Minister Mirzoyan said the work in that direction continued and added that “there cannot be any international meeting of any level where the issue would not be raised.”