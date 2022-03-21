NEW YORK — On April 24, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed the Armenian Genocide after decades-long efforts by the Armenian people. Now that U.S. recognition has been achieved by both Congress and the U.S President, what next steps can be taken regarding the Armenian Genocide in terms of education, awareness, global recognition, and accountability?
Please write a 700-1,000-word essay elaborating on the above question incorporating your original words and thoughts. Your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.
As a resource, you’re welcome to reference the USC Shoah Foundation’s website, which offers a selection of Armenian Genocide survivor testimonials that sheds light on the first genocide of the 20th century. These stories are meant to be shared and understood, while helping us remember the past, but also focusing on our future advocacy goals as a community regarding the Armenian Genocide
Contest:
High School and college students are invited to participate in an essay contest as part of the 107th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide that will be held in
New York City’s Times Square (43rd St & Broadway) on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2-4 pm. The essay contest is sponsored by Knights & Daughters of Vartan (www.kofv.org), an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the U.S.
Deadline:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Please email submissions to [email protected]
Prize:
The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners chosen by the judges will be awarded $300, $200 and $100 respectively and announced at Times Square and in the media.
About the Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square:
Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident, who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the 1.5+ million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. This internationally-recognized annual event draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion. The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian-American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.