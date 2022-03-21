NEW YORK — On April 24, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed the Armenian Genocide after decades-long efforts by the Armenian people. Now that U.S. recognition has been achieved by both Congress and the U.S President, what next steps can be taken regarding the Armenian Genocide in terms of education, awareness, global recognition, and accountability?

Please write a 700-1,000-word essay elaborating on the above question incorporating your original words and thoughts. Your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

As a resource, you’re welcome to reference the USC Shoah Foundation’s website, which offers a selection of Armenian Genocide survivor testimonials that sheds light on the first genocide of the 20th century. These stories are meant to be shared and understood, while helping us remember the past, but also focusing on our future advocacy goals as a community regarding the Armenian Genocide

Contest:

High School and college students are invited to participate in an essay contest as part of the 107th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide that will be held in

New York City’s Times Square (43rd St & Broadway) on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2-4 pm. The essay contest is sponsored by Knights & Daughters of Vartan (www.kofv.org), an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the U.S.

Deadline:

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Please email submissions to [email protected]

Prize:

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners chosen by the judges will be awarded $300, $200 and $100 respectively and announced at Times Square and in the media.