The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has condemned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the government for the use of inherently genocidal rhetoric during “Victory Day” speeches.

“Euphemisms attempt to disguise genocidal rhetoric and intent. We call on the int’l community to condemn this rhetoric and protect Armenians.

“The Lemkin institute said it is gravely concerned about the genocide rhetoric that Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has been using in his most recent speeches celebrating Azerbaijan’s “Victory Day,” where he reiterated threats to attack Armenia.

“President Aliyev’s rhetoric is inherently genocidal in nature and relies on common euphemisms for geocide. President Aliyev’s use of dog whistle terms – such as a threatened “tragedy” that awaits Armenians and references to Azerbaijan’s “patience” with Armenia wearing thin – are just a few examples of such rhetoric,” the Institute said.

It called upon the international community to acknowledge and condemn tis rhetoric in order to avoid another genocide against the Armenian people.”