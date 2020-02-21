Author
YEREVAN – US Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Lia Miller, alongside the Governor of Tavush Province, Hayk Chobanyan, and Country Director of Project Harmony International Armenia Office, Mariam Martirosyan, officially opened the American Library and Training Center – a new learning hub in Ijevan supported by the U.S. Embassy and housed at the Ijevan Branch of Yerevan State University.

The American Library and Training Center is the largest component of the Tavush Outreach Project implemented by Project Harmony International using U.S. government funds. The purpose of the Tavush Outreach Project (TOP) is to deliver concentrated U.S. government outreach by offering English language and other instruction to Tavush youth and young adults, through providing diverse capacity building programs, and by offering resources to increase understanding of U.S. society.

The American Library and Training Center will offer diverse training programs for local community members to develop skills that are vital for practicing democratic values and active citizenship. The training programs will include but are not limited to English language skills, media literacy, project design and management, leadership skills, and communications skills.

The American Library and Training Center is equipped with relevant technical equipment and a diverse collection of American books and materials. The outreach program will also include film screenings, book clubs, and guest speakers.

