YEREVAN (Armradio) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message on the 31st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence: The message reads:

Dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. This historic document for our state and people, which was adopted by the Supreme Council, heralded the launch of the process of establishing an independent statehood. That document was based on the Armenian people’s unbreakable will to have an independent state.

Over the past three decades we have passed through many challenges, have had achievements, as well as difficulties and failures. And it’s important to note that our will to have a firm and sovereign statehood is unbreakable, and that will must be expressed in our daily work on developing and strengthening the state and state institutions.

We are representatives of the generation, who adopted the Declaration of Independence, and this is a historic mission for us to overcome the challenges, strengthen the grounds of our statehood, raise its international reputation, increase investment attractiveness and create unwavering civil responsibility and trust towards the state. This mission puts a special responsibility on each of us.

I congratulate all of us on the 31st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.

On August 23, 1990 the Supreme Council of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Armenia adopted Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, ending decades of Soviet rule and beginning a new chapter in history.

The adoption of the Declaration marked the start of the process of establishment of independent statehood positioning the question of the creation of a democratic society based on the rule of law.

The country was renamed the Republic of Armenia and a year later, on September 21, 1991 Armenia became an independent state.

То guarantee the security of the country and the inviolability of its borders, the Republic of Armenia created its own armed forces, internal troops, state bodies and public security under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Council.

Under the Declaration, the Republic of Armenia guaranteed the use of Armenian as the state language in all spheres of the Republic’s life, created its own system of education and of scientific and cultural development.

This declaration served as the basis for the development of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.