Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

FRESNO — The Komitas Trio will perform in recital as part of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series at Fresno State. The performance will take place at 7:30PM on Friday, March 4 in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.

This concert marks the debut performance of the newly established Komitas Trio, comprised of leading Southern California-based musicians of Armenian heritage and formed with the mission of championing the music of Armenian composers alongside that of other great masters. Its members include violinist Aroussiak Baltaian, cellist Garik Terzian, and pianist Michael Krikorian, a Fresno native who gave his acclaimed solo debut on the series during the 2019-2020 season. Educated at prestigious institutions including California State University, Fresno, the Manhattan School of Music, University of Southern California, the Komitas Conservatory in Armenia, and the Guildhall School for Music and Drama in London, these three colleagues have been active with great success as performers, pedagogues, competition adjudicators, and recording artists in North America, Europe, and Asia.

General tickets for the Concert are available for $25 per person, for seniors at $18 per person, and students $5 per person. Ticket reservations for the concert may be made by calling 278-2337.

Tickets may also be purchased online at the following website: https://www.ticketsource.us/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus).
For more information, please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669 or visit fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish FM Calls for France’s Withdrawal from OSCE Minsk Group

ISTANBUL — Turkey supports exclusion of France from the co-chairmansip of the…

Assemblyman Mike Gatto Introduces Resolution to Recognize Nagorno-Karabakh

Assemblyman Mike Gatto (D-Los Angeles) joined with people of Armenian descent around California and the world in calling for the United States to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as a sovereign state. The resolution, AJR 32, invokes strong language from the United States’ own history regarding the rights of the people to “self-determination and democratic independence.”

Senior Security Officials Sacked, Prosecutor-General Resigns After Yerevan Hostage Crisis

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Three high-ranking officers of Armenia’s police and National Security…

“Tashir” Foundation Donates $300,000 to “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund for Financial Assistance to Healthcare Workers

YEREVAN — The “Tashir” foundation has donated $300,000 to the “Hayastan” All…