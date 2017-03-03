Rex Tillerson: US will Continue Supporting Peaceful Settlement of Karabakh Conflict

Top Posts
March 3, 2017

YEREVA (News.am) — Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday talked on phone with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Armenian FM congratulated his U.S. counterpart on assuming the post, expressing conviction that their joint efforts will give a new impetus to the quarter-century Armenian-American interstate relations and the high-level friendly cooperation.

Thanking for the congratulations, Mr Tillerson stressed that the U.S. values the warm and strong relations between the two states and is ready to continue the joint work aimed at their further development.

During the phone call, the officials also referred to different issues on the rich bilateral agenda and expansion of trade and economic cooperation. Moreover, they discussed a number of pressing regional and international issues.

The U.S. Secretary of State expressed gratitude for Armenia’s significant contribution to the international peacekeeping operations. Furthermore, he highly appreciated the circumstance of granting asylum in Armenia to tens and thousands of Syrian refugees.

Apart from this, Edward Nalbandian and Rex Tillerson exchanged views on steps aimed at advancing the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement. The Armenian FM briefed his counterpart on the recent developments in the confrontation zone. In this context, the need for implementing the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg last year was stressed. Secretary of State Tillerson, for his part, assured that the U.S. will continue to actively support the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

