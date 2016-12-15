Top Posts
Armenia President Receives OSCE Minsk Group New French Co-Chair

December 15, 2016

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian on Wednesday received new French Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group (OSCE MG), Ambassador Stéphane Visconti.

President Sarkisian congratulated Mr Visconti on his new appointment and wished him good luck in his important diplomatic mission, the press-service of the Armenian President’s Office reports.

President Sarkisian expressed hope that the efforts of the OSCE MG co-chairing states—Russia, U.S. and France—towards the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law will be productive. He also stressed Armenia’s readiness to continue the work in this direction together with the OSCE MG.

Stéphane Visconti, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the French President Francois Hollande and assured that he is going to work hard, realizing all the difficulties and importance of the problem, since it has to do with the stability, security and prosperity of the entire region.

