YEREVAN — Accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and National Security Council members, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur military pantheon on the occasion of Army Day to pay tribute to those soldiers who fell for the Motherland’s independence.

The Premier laid flowers at the graves of Artsakh war heroes, Vazgen Sargsyan, Andranik Ozanian, as well as laid a wreath at the monument perpetuating the memory of Armenian freedom-fighters.

The Armed Forces were formally established on January 28, 1992, by decree of President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, several months after the country declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Army Day was first observed in 2001, the same year the President signed Army Day into law as an official holiday and a non-working day.

On this day officials usually visit Yerablur memorial to pay homage to the fallen Armenian soldiers who lost their life defending the homeland.