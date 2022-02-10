YEREVAN — The Republic of Armenia will continue its efforts towards recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of crimes against humanity, in line with the Government Action Plan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly today.

“We see the international recognition of the Armenian genocide as an additional security guarantee for the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia,” the Foreign Minister said.

Speaking about the upcoming meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey in Vienna on February 24, Minister Mirzoyan voiced hope they would proceed to substantive discussions aimed at opening the Armenian-Turkish border and establishing diplomatic relations. “Signals, messages, hints about this, coming from official Ankara, mostly have a positive context, these are our expectations,” said the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

As for Yerevan’s decision to participate in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya largely depends on the results of the meeting of the special representatives in Vienna. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated.

The Foreign Minister specified that Ankara sent an invitation addressed to him and to the name of the special representative of Armenia in the Armenian-Turkish talks Ruben Rubinyan.