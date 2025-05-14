LUXEMBOURG – Within the framework of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan delivered a speech addressing the current environment of geopolitical tension and uncertainty.

Armenia remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan said during the 134th Session of the Committee of Ministers in Luxembourg.

“As you are aware, Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced that the draft peace treaty has been agreed upon and finalized. It is noteworthy that one of today’s Ministerial decisions acknowledges this milestone and calls for the rapid signature and ratification of the agreement. I reiterate Armenia’s readiness to take this path without delay,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“Today, we are facing critical challenges: the erosion of multilateralism and the weakening of the human rights system, the alarming trend of democratic backsliding, growing public disillusionment with democratic institutions, and hybrid threats. In this context, restoring trust in democratic governance, reinforcing its foundational principles, and ensuring its meaningful adaptation are essential for the protection and advancement of our shared values,” Minister Mirzoyan continued.

He highlighted the valuable work carried out by the Secretary General and his team in drafting and launching the New Democratic Pact for Europe.

“Armenia reaffirms its strong support for this initiative and stands ready to contribute actively to its objectives—to make democracy more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready. In this very context, I am pleased to note that my country has made progress in strengthening the pillars of democracy and improving its rankings in various indices, most recently in media freedom, with leading scores in the region,” Mirzoyan said.

“In the context of democratic accountability and upholding the rule of law, we place particular emphasis on the crucial role of the European Court of Human Rights and the effective execution of its judgments, including provisional measures related to humanitarian issues. Through tangible progress in implementing final judgments, Armenia remains committed to the steady enforcement of the Court’s rulings,” he emphasized.

“My country is also actively engaged in addressing environmental challenges and will redouble its efforts as the incoming President of COP 17 on Biodiversity,” the Foreign Minister concluded.