YEREVAN — Armenia hopes to further strengthen effective and friendly relations with Iran for the welfare of the two peoples and long-lasting peace in the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in the congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenian-Iranian diplomatic relations.

In his message Mirzoyan particularly mentioned that the Armenian-Iranian relations are based on close and unbreakable cooperation, which is based on mutual respect and has been seasoned by the centuries-long history full of challenges.

The Declaration on Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) was signed in Tehran on February 9, 1992. In April 1992 the embassy of IRI was opened in Yerevan and in December of the same year the Armenian embassy was opened in Tehran.

Iran was one of the first states to recognize Armenia’s independence and establish diplomatic relations with the country. The bilateral relations have dynamically been developing in various fields over the last 30 years. The two states have implemented a number of joint projects, with the Iran-Armenia gas main and power line construction being the major ones. The sides are also committed to opening transport corridors via their respective territories, which will improve the nations’ positions in the two people’s interests, strengthen regional stability and security.

Mr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is confident that, despite the progress, the Armenian-Iranian relations have greater potential. Obstacles must be removed with immediate measures to follow to realize the potential. In assessing the 30-year-long period, Mr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stresses that the latest processes in the South Caucasus have created favorable conditions for expansion of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation, as well as for multilateral regional cooperation. The Iranian FM also pointed out official Tehran’s intention to strengthen cooperation with Armenia both at the bilateral and at the regional level.

Iran is one of the key foreign policy and economic partners of Armenia. Large infrastructure projects are being implemented by the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

Of its four neighbors, Armenia has open state borders only with Iran and Georgia. The Iranian authorities seek, among other things, to strengthen trade and political ties with EEU countries through the territory of Armenia.

According to official statistics, Iran is Armenia’s third largest foreign trade partner. In 2021 Armenia’s trade with Iran amounted to $502.8 million, growing by 25.2% from the previous year.