Detroit Pistons assistant coach Rex Kalamian has been named the new head coach of the Armenian national team. Kalamian will continue his duties with the Pistons and will coach the Armenian National team during the offseason.

The first-year Pistons assistant has gotten some experience in the lead chair over the course of this season. He has filled in for head coach Dwane Casey on a few occasions so far. He picked up his first win as a head coach when the Pistons downed the Utah Jazz 126-116 on Jan. 3.

Kalamian has been an NBA assistant for 25 years, including stops with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Kalamian’s grandmother escaped the Aremenian genocide as a teenager and came to the United States. Both his parents are Bronx-born Armenian-Americans.

Kalamian will lead Armenia’s National Team in the European small nations tournamnet which will be held in Malta June 28 to July 3, 2022.