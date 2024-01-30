Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California celebrated an exciting milestone with the installation of the first structural steel beams at the construction site of the highly anticipated cultural and educational center.

“We are thrilled to witness the structure of the museum rising and taking shape,” stated Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian. “We are grateful for our community’s unwavering support to build a landmark center that will advance education, preservation, and enrichment for future generations.”

The one-of-a-kind institution is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation has been completed. The second phase of construction featuring the two-level 50,820 square foot museum building superstructure is currently underway.

PNG Builders, the General Contractor for the museum project, contracted with Muhlhauser Steel as the structural steel subcontractor following a competitive bidding process. Muhlhauser Steel is based in Southern California and brings more than four decades of experience with commercial, industrial, educational, and entertainment facility projects.

The mission of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

AGBU Convenes 90th General Assembly in Paris

PARIS — On February 9, Armenians from all over the world gathered…

Hrant Dink’s Assassinationto to be Commemorated at the European Parliament

On January 21, 2015, the 8th anniversary of assassination of Turkish Armenian…

Illegal Humans: Refugees, Immigrants, Neighbors

LOS ANGELES — In an attempt to better understand this 21st century…

ICRC Representatives Visit Armenian Serviceman Held Captive in Azerbaijan

BAKU — Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)…