YEREVAN — The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia has officially launched the Virtual Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a strategic national platform aimed at uniting innovators, researchers, and tech companies to drive AI development.

Although the foundation of this initiative was laid months ago, the ministry waited for the right moment—when technological advancement, ecosystem maturity, and strategic alignment would converge to ensure maximum long-term impact.

The Artificial Intelligence Virtual Institute is not merely a platform; it is a purpose-built ecosystem with a clear mission, where:

Revolutionary ideas are discovered and brought to life

Innovation meets capital, mentorship, and execution potential

Technology is guided to serve the real world

It is important to highlight that Amazon Web Services (AWS)—one of the world’s leading tech giants—and Mistral AI, a champion of AI innovation in Europe, have joined in launching Armenia’s AI Virtual Institute platform. Their support is set to strengthen Armenia’s national mission and accelerate cutting-edge research, innovation, and product development.

As part of this collaboration:

AWS will support the AI Virtual Institute by providing access to AWS Solutions Architects, technical expertise, learning resources, and top-tier experience. The goal is to promote broader adoption of artificial intelligence in Armenia through cloud-based technologies, in extended partnership with the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia.

Mistral AI will offer expert guidance, privileged access to its advanced AI platform and open-weight models, and free API access for specially selected grantees. This will empower researchers and startups to work with some of the most powerful AI tools available today.

The Ministry will actively engage top-tier mentors and technical advisors to support participants throughout the program. Selected startups and researchers will gain visibility through our AI marketplace, opening new doors for recognition and growth.