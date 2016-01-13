Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian National Archives to Publish Documents on Armenian Monasteries in Turkey
ArmeniaNews

Armenian National Archives to Publish Documents on Armenian Monasteries in Turkey

January 13, 2016

YEREVAN — Armenian National Archives intends to publish documents on estates of Armenian monasteries in Turkey, Director of the National Archive Amatuni Virabyan told a press conference today.

“There are many talks on the estates of Armenian monasteries in Turkey. We know Catholicosate of Sis is in the judicial process for the purpose to return the estates. A book will be published in 2016 where information on estates of all existing monasteries in Turkey will be presented. We will present documents written in Ottoman Turkish issued by the Turkish authorities,” Virabyan said.

He said the copies of original Ottoman documents and their translations will also be made public. Most of the documents refer to the properties of the Armenian Church.

Virabyan said the Archive has undertaken the digitalization of the documents. The digital copies will also be kept at the National Archive.

Virabyan stated that they actively work and cooperate with national archives of other countries. They work with national archives of Italy, France, Iran, Georgia, Russia, Serbia, Poland and other countries, they acquire the copies of all Armenia-related documents..

“Caucasian front 1914- 1918″ collection including materials on the population of the region and Armenian Genocide will be published in collaboration with Russia in the current year.

Materials of military investigation on activities of Turkish authorities; how they deported, killed Armenians and organized attacks against them on roads is also included in the book.

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sports Review: Arthur Abraham Defeats Robert Stieglitz to Regain WBO Title

March 2, 2014

Armenian EyeCare Project’s 52nd Medical Mission to Armenia

August 1, 2016

Robert Fisk: New light on an Old Horror – and Still There is no Justice

September 13, 2011

U.S. Firm Completes Takeover Of Vorodan Power Plants in Armenia

June 8, 2015

Lecture by Dr. Ara Sanjian: “ Armenians in the Midst of Civil Wars: Lebanon and Syria Compared

November 21, 2014

Ani Ruins Reveal Hidden Secrets from Below

August 26, 2014

New Developments in Turkish-Armenian Relations

November 19, 2013

Turkish Judge of Armenian Origin Granted Asylum in Netherlands

May 23, 2011

Three Companies Exploring for Oil in Armenia

December 12, 2014

ICRC Suspends its Work in Support of Civilians in Chinari Village

July 30, 2014

1 comment

André Wagnière February 17, 2016 at 8:57 am

Dear Madam, dear Sir,

I am doing research on the MIRIMANOFF family whose name was initialy MIRIMANIAN then MIRIMANOV. It lived in New Julpa then settled in Tiflis (Tbilissi) ca. 1750. In the 19th century, two of its members became mayors of the city. The branch which I am studying settled in Russia where the most famed member, Dmitry Semionovich, was a brilliant mathematicien (1861-1945) who became Swiss in 1926 and his numerous descendants now live in Geneva.
Would you know anyone who could help me in my search ?
As far as I am concerned, I would gladly send my Mirimanoff familly tree to anyone interested.
kind regards

André Wanière

6, chemin Pierre-Grise
CH – 1294 Genthod

Reply

Leave a Reply























 