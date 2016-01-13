Armenian National Archives to Publish Documents on Armenian Monasteries in Turkey

YEREVAN — Armenian National Archives intends to publish documents on estates of Armenian monasteries in Turkey, Director of the National Archive Amatuni Virabyan told a press conference today.

“There are many talks on the estates of Armenian monasteries in Turkey. We know Catholicosate of Sis is in the judicial process for the purpose to return the estates. A book will be published in 2016 where information on estates of all existing monasteries in Turkey will be presented. We will present documents written in Ottoman Turkish issued by the Turkish authorities,” Virabyan said.

He said the copies of original Ottoman documents and their translations will also be made public. Most of the documents refer to the properties of the Armenian Church.

Virabyan said the Archive has undertaken the digitalization of the documents. The digital copies will also be kept at the National Archive.

Virabyan stated that they actively work and cooperate with national archives of other countries. They work with national archives of Italy, France, Iran, Georgia, Russia, Serbia, Poland and other countries, they acquire the copies of all Armenia-related documents..

“Caucasian front 1914- 1918″ collection including materials on the population of the region and Armenian Genocide will be published in collaboration with Russia in the current year.

Materials of military investigation on activities of Turkish authorities; how they deported, killed Armenians and organized attacks against them on roads is also included in the book.