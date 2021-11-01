YEREVAN — Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov have discussed the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

Ahead of the anniversary of the trilateral document on complete cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the parties paid special attention to advancing the solution of the urgent humanitarian issues, primarily the return of detainees, the transfer of maps of minefields and the preservation of cultural and religious heritage.

Reference was made to issues of easing tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, creating a favorable atmosphere for regional cooperation.

The importance of continuing the efforts aimed at the political-diplomatic settlement of the border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan was emphasized. The sides touched upon the current aspects of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, taking into account the forthcoming bilateral contacts at different levels. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries noted the progressive development of the allied cooperation. They also discussed various international and regional issues.