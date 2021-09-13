Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the second meeting of the Advisory Assembly of Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces.

Hanrapetutyun (Republic) Party president Aram Sargsyan, Azatakan (Liberal) Party leader Samvel Babayan, Alliance Progressive Centrist Party leader Tigran Urikhanyan, Just Armenia Party leader Norayr Norikyan, Sovereign Armenia Party leader Davit Sanasaryan, European Party of Armenia Party leader Tigran Khzmalyan, Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia leader Levon Shirinyan, United Homeland Party president Mher Terteryan, Conservative Party leader Mikayel Hayrapetyan, Social-Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Armenia Chairman Setrak Ajemian and Democratic Party of Armenia representative Tigran Arzakantsyan participated in the session.

PM Pashinyan greeted the participants of the meeting and wished successful and effective discussions. The next meeting with the participation of the Prime Minister and the leaders of the extra-parliamentary political forces will take place in the near future

