WASHINGTON, DC — On September 10th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D – California).

Ambassador Makunts briefed the situation around Artsakh and stressed the urgency of addressing priority humanitarian issues followed by the 44-day war.

In this regard, Ambassador Makunts emphasized the need for unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.

Interlocutors emphasized the importance of resuming the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Earlier, on September 8th Lilit Makunts held a virtual meeting with Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congressman Frank Pallone (D – New Jersey).

Ambassador Makunts expressed her gratitude to Congressman Pallone for constant support and tireless efforts on bringing Armenian issues to the attention of Congress.

Ambassador Makunts briefed in detail about the situation around Artsakh and the massive humanitarian crises that followed the 44-day war. In that regard the Ambassador underlined the need for the immediate repatriation of the prisoners of war, captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.

Interlocutors stressed the importance to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.