TOKYO — Armenia gymnast Artur Davtyan has won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. He scored 14.733 at the men’s vault final.

Jeahwah Shin of South Korea won gold with 14.783 and Denis Abliazin of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver with 14.783.

Although unhappy with his performance, Davtyan says the bronze medal which he won has the value of gold for him.

“Frankly, I’m not happy with my performance. My first jump was good, but I didn’t do my best in the second one. I was doing very good during the trainings. The problem was my unnecessary step during the second jump. This bronze medal has the value of gold. This result is a golden result for us,” Davtyan told reporters.

The 28-year-old athlete says he is very proud to be taking a medal back home.

“Sadness aside, I have to say that the third place is better than nothing. But I could see that there was a chance for gold. I want to thank our coaches, you the reporters that you were waiting. We broke the ice and showed that we can win a medal in the Olympic Games in this bad situation. The new generation

Earlier today, Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers entered the fight. Arthur Aleksanyan (97 kg), gold medalist of the 2016 Rio Games, won a ticket to the final. The “White Bear” competed in the semifinals and scored a hard win against Mohammad Saravi representing Iran, despite getting injured, still won 4: 1. Tomorrow, the second Olympic champion in the history of independent Armenia will try to defend his gold medal in a match with Musa Evlo, representing the Russian Olympic Committee

Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan reached the semifinals in the 77 kg weight category, but could not overcome Akzut Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan. Chalyan will fight for the bronze medal tomorrow.

On Tuesday, 109 kg weightlifter Simon Martirosyan will compete for the gold medal, who, according to experts and bookmakers, is the main candidate for the championship. Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov will fight in the quarterfinals tomorrow, drawing a ticket to the next round with Elnur Abduraimov from Uzbekistan.