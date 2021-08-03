Author
TOKYO — Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestler Arthur Aleksanyan (97 kg) won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In the final, Aleksanyan was defeated 5:1 in a difficult fight by Russian wrestler Musa Yevloyev.

Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a five-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020).

Aleksanyan is the second Olympic gold medalist of Armenia since regaining independence in 1991 and is the most decorated Olympian of independent Armenia as well. He has been nicknamed the “White Bear” and is one of the most renowned Armenian athletes of the 21st century.

In weightlifting Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan (109kg) won silver at the 32nd summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In the snatch event he lifted 190kg and 195kg (a new Olympic record), but failed to lift 198kg.

In the clean and jerk, Martirosyan lifted 228kg and finished second with a total result of 423kg.

Gold medal was won by Uzbekistan weightlifter Akbar Djuraev with a total of 430kg.

Hovhannes Bachkkov Advances to Semifinals
Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov, 63kg category, has secured at least a bronze medal at the 32nd Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Armenian athlete defeated Asian champion Elnur Abduraimov (Uzbekistan) in the quarterfinals.

Hovhannes Bachkov will face Cashew Davis of the US in the semi-final. The bout is scheduled for August 6.

The last time Armenia won a medal in boxing at the Olympics was at the Beijing games in 2008 when Hrachik Javakhyan (Vanadzor) won the bronze medal.

