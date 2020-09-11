YEREVAN — On September 8, Oshakan Culture House hosted the ceremony of granting MY STEP Foundation’s Scholarship Program Certificates to its recipients.

The Scholarship Program based on the development of human capital through education is one of the pillars of MY STEP Foundation. 45 students now have the opportunity to study in the world’s top universities, provided that they return to Armenia and put into practice their knowledge and skills for the development of their Homeland. Scholarship Certificates were awarded once the application, all the necessary documents and the results of the interview with the Selection Committee were summarized. The Foundation finances professions which are on the priority list of Armenia’s development (agriculture, veterinary science, healthcare management, medical science, data science, statistics, urban planning, etc.).

The Ceremony was attended by Anna Hakobyan, Spouse of the Armenian PM, Chair of the Board of Trustees of MY STEP Foundation and City of smile Charitable Foundation, Hovhannes Ghazaryan, Executive Director of MY STEP Foundation, Artur Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, benefactors of the Foundation, members of the Board of Trustees, scholarship holders of different years.

Hovhannes Ghazaryan, Executive Director of MY STEP Foundation, delivered an opening speech, particularly stating, “The idea behind the Foundation’s Scholarship Program is to enable Armenian youth to acquire professions in the world’s top universities required for assurance of Armenia’s sustainable development.

It is quite obvious that continuous contact with the world’s top universities is a must for sustainable progress of Armenia. It is a key opportunity to keep up with the modern world.

This idea, regardless of historical circumstances, has always been in our minds. In the absence of statehood, due to the vision and efforts of prominent Armenian donors, gifted Armenians, who have left their mark on our identity, had an opportunity to get higher education abroad. Later, foundations were established for young people to make the development of our society and country more efficient and structured by studying abroad.

We believe that over time an institutional framework will be laid for these initiatives in order to use knowledge potential in more effective and targeted way.

For two years we have been sparing no effort for the development of the Scholarship Program. During this time we have managed to make the Program transparent, ensure the increase of confidence level, draft and adjust the procedure, from the announcement of the Scholarship to the return to Armenia. The process of increasing the efficiency of the Program will be permanent. In only three years we have formed community of scholarship holders – about 100 professionals, each of whom can bring a great change in their field.

I am very glad that the perception of the Armenian youth about the professions required is gradually changing. And yes, we need individuals who contribute to the development of the country, leading professionals – doctors, construction workers, farmers, data scientists, veterinarians, engineers, etc.

Dear Scholarship holders, you are contributing both to your personal development and to the development of our state. Today, owing to the Foundation’s benefactors and state support, we have unique opportunity to make your and our dreams come true. Bon voyage et bon retour.”

Artur Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, delivered greeting speech of Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, mentioning, “Encouraging sustainable professional growth, sectoral development and progress in Armenia, from 2018 on MY STEP Foundation awards scholarships to young people admitted to the world’s leading educational institutions who wish to acquire professions based on Armenia’s sustainable development priorities, to apply their knowledge and skills to the progress of our Homeland.

And today, it is our pride and responsibility to grant 2020 Scholarship holders Certificates in this symbolic place within the framework of the Foundation’s Scholarship Program.”

The Foundation’s 2019 Scholarship alumni economist Arno Muradyan and Foundation’s 2020 Scholarship alumni doctor-epidemiologist Christina Hakobyan shared their success stories.

At the end of the event, Scholarship Certificates were awarded to the students.

It is worth mentioning, that the choice of the venue was not coincidental. Oshakan Culture House is one out of ten cultural centers, included in the MY STEP Foundation’s “Reviving Cultural Centers in the Regions and Rethinking their Role in Communities” Program. The Program provides for the improvement of the infrastructure of the Centers of Culture and the strengthening of human resources.