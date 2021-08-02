Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Monday appointing Lilit Makunts as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America.

Makunts was the head of the ruling My Step faction in the previous Armenian parliament. She is replacing Varuzhan Nersisyan, who was relieved of his post on July 16 and appointed as Armenia’s ambassador to Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Makunts, 37, taught English at Russian-Armenian University in Yerevan before being appointed as Armenia’s culture minister in the wake of the 2018 “velvet revolution” that brought Nikol Pashinyan to power.

She held that post until being elected to the Armenian parliament in December 2018 and becoming the leader of the parliamentary group of ruling My Step bloc.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

SDHP Statement on the Appointment of Zareh Sinanyan as the Chief Commissioner for the Diaspora Affairs

There has been an established and respected principle that no person with…

Prominent Turkish Artist Attacked

ISTANBUL — A prominent Turkish artist was stabbed in Istanbul on Monday…

Armenian IT Growth Hits Record High

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The rapid growth of Armenia’s information technology (IT) sector…

Notoriously Violent Governor of Syunik ‘Temporarily’ Resigns Over Deadly Shooting

YEREVAN — The notoriously violent governor of Armenia’s southeastern Syunik province said…