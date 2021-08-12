STEPANAKERT — On August 12 overnight, Azerbaijani troops made an attempt in the western sector of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to cross the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

It said as a result of countermeasures taken by the Defense Army, the attempt was suppressed and the Azerbaijani troops were thrown back to their original positions. There were no losses on the Armenian side.

The command of the Russian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Artsakh Republic was immediately informed about the provocation of the Azerbaijani side.

Yesterday, Karabkh Defense Army reported that the Azerbaijani armed forces used strike drones in the direction of the Defense Army combat positions. Earlier Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the Shosh-Mkhitarashen section of Artsakh.