YEREVAN — Armenia’s Alashkert beat Kairat (Kazakhstan) 3-2 in extra time of the second-leg match of UEFA Europa League’s third qualifying round. The first meeting of these teams had ended in a draw – 0-0

Alashkert is now set to face Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) in the Europa League playoffs. Steven Gerrard is the team’s head coach.

The result means the Armenian champion at least secured participation in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. Alashkhert’s progress to the UEFA Europa League play-offs means they will be the first club from Armenia to take part in the group stage of one of UEFA’s senior club competitions.

