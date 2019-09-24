NEW YORK — A Framework Agreement on Cooperation has been signed between the Republic of Armenia and the State of California in New York in the presence of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The agreement was signed by Armenia’s Foreign Minister, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Present at the signing ceremony was California State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents the largest ethnic Armenian Diaspora within the California State Legislature.

According to the agreement, Armenia and California will develop comprehensive cooperation in all areas; specifically, for the purposes of fostering economic cooperation and development, facilitating joint research and development, enhancing business relationships and educational opportunities.

Following the signing of the agreement, a meeting was held between Prime Minister Pashinyan and Governor Newsom. Both agreed that the signing of the Framework Agreement would promote deepening of cooperation and development of Armenia-California relations.

The Prime Minister noted that California is one of the centers of the Armenian-American community, as well as the most innovative US economy and the epicenter of state of the art technology. The Prime Minister added that Armenia is interested in further strengthening ties with one of the most populous states in the US.

Pashinyan touched upon the velvet revolution and the democratic processes in Armenia, which he credited for laying the foundation for reforms and radical changes in different spheres. According to the Prime Minister, “Armenia is currently on the path of economic revolution. There is a steady dynamic growth of the economy, practical steps taken by the government to fight corruption, eliminate monopolies and create a favorable business environment.”

Governor Newsom welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit to the US, noting that the Armenians of California continue to “play a major role in the development of the state and the strengthening of Armenian-American ties.”

Issues discussed between the two leaders included the deepening of the Armenia-California trade-economic cooperation, intensification of contacts between business circles and expansion of ties. An agreement was reached to intensify bilateral discussions on taking practical steps. Nikol Pashinyan and Gavin Newsom also spoke about cooperation in the field of forest fire prevention and suppression, agreeing to the exchange of experience and staff training more meaningful.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited the California Governor to visit Armenia. Newsom thanked Pashinyan for the invitation and promised to consider visiting Armenia at the right time.

Governor Newsom was in New York to partake in Climate Week NYC, while Prime Minister Pashinyan, fresh from his visit to California, was there to attend the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.