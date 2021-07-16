YEREVAN — President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Varuzhan Nersesyan Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Presidential Office reports.

Varuzhan Nersesyan has been appointed Ambassador to UK for a three-year term (residence in London).

According to the President’s another decree, Varuzhan Nersesyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States.

Varuzhan Nersesyan was Appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the United States of America as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in 2018. Previously, he served as Assistant to the Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia, as well as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington DC. Before that, he was the Head of the External Relations Department at the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Head of the OSCE Division at the European Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Head of the Conventional Arms Control Division at the Arms Control and International Security Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, alongside other prestigious postings.

He received the Medal of “Mkhitar Gosh” by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

He is a graduate of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and holds a Masters in Public Administration from the The Public Administration Academy of the Republic of Armenia.