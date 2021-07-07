GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum is thrilled to have renowned KTLA 5 News Reporter Ellina Abovian to serve as the host of the historic Groundbreaking Ceremony on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Abovian will host the ceremony’s live show and program which will be broadcasted to a worldwide audience.

Ellina Abovian is an Emmy Award nominated general assignment reporter for Los Angeles’ top-rated news station and morning show. Throughout her decade long career, she has worked for CBS, NBC, and Fox affiliates throughout California. Abovian has dedicated a great deal of her work toward causes impacting the Armenian American community in Southern California.

“I am honored to join the Armenian American Museum as the host for their highly anticipated Groundbreaking Ceremony,” stated Abovian. “This event is a major milestone for the community where a landmark center is going to be built that will preserve, share, and promote Armenian culture for generations to come.”

The Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held on July 11, 2021 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM PDT. The public is invited to join the celebration by attending in-person or by tuning in to Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Horizon TV, and GTV6. The Live Show begins at 4:30PM PDT.

The outdoor event will take place at the future site of the museum in Central Park at 151 E. Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91205. Limited seating and refreshments will be provided for in-person attendees.

Public parking will be available at the Marketplace Parking Structure at 120 S. Artsakh Ave., Glendale, CA 91205. The first 90 minutes are free of charge with no validation. The parking structure is within walking distance of the ceremony site.

The event will feature dignitaries and special guests, informative video segments on the cultural and educational center, live entertainment, and more. The event will conclude with a shovel ceremony to officially break ground for the future site of the museum as the project begins construction.

To register for the event, visit https://www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org or call the museum office at (818) 351-3554.