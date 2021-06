YEREVAN — Armenians voted on Sunday in early parliamentary elections. Twenty-five political parties and alliances vied for at least 101 seats in Armenia’s new parliament to be distributed under the system of proportional representation.

The parties had to win at least 5 percent of the vote in order to be represented in the National Assembly and potentially form a new government. The legal vote threshold for alliances is set at 7 percent.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) chairman, Tigran Mukuchian, said the elections are monitored by 483 foreign and more than 8,700 local observers.