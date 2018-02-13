Top Posts
Home Armenia Presidential Candidate Sarkissian Meets With SDHP
Presidential Candidate Sarkissian Meets With SDHP

February 13, 2018

YEREVAN – On February 11th, The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP) of Armenia received the candidate for the President of the Republic of Armenia, nominated by the Republican Party, Armen Sarkissian. Ambassador Sarkissian met with representatives of SDHP Central Committee as well SDHP Armenia’s Executive Committee at the SDHP Executive Committee’s Yerevan office.

During the two-hour long meeting, Ambassador Sarkissian presented his proposals to the SDHP representatives. After the presentation, the Ambassador also took part in exchange of ideas, concerns, opinions and proposals with the meeting participants.  Issues included but were not limited to; ways to increase the social welfare of the Armenian citizens, combat corruption with the government and business sectors, foreign policy, along with Armenia Diaspora relations.

Following the meeting, in response to questions regarding the SDHPs readiness to support Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy, SDHP Central Committee member Narek Galstyan stated that their support or non-support would be symbolic because they, currently, are not a parliamentary party, but if Armen Sarkissian agrees to be nominated, the SDHP’s position regarding his candidacy would be supportive.

According to Narek Galstyan, the scope of powers granted to the President by the Constitution, as well as the persona and charisma of Armen Sarkissian will benefit Armenia’s development.

