YEREVAN — The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) and another opposition party officially confirmed on Thursday that they will join forces with former President Robert Kocharian to participate in snap parliamentary elections expected in June.

“We will soon make a joint statement on the formation of the alliance, its name, electoral list and other tasks,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the head of Dashnaktsutyun’s governing body in Armenia, said in a video address posted on Facebook.

Saghatelyan said the Dashnaktsutyun leadership has decided to team up with Kocharian and the newly established party called Resurgent Armenia because they have similar “visions for Armenia’s future.”

Dashnaktsutyun was allied to Kocharian when he ruled the country from 1998-2008. It is not represented in the current parliament, having garnered only about 4 percent of the vote in the last elections held in December 2018.

Resurgent Armenia announced the creation of the alliance in a separate statement. It said the alliance will be led by Kocharian.

