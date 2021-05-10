YEREVAN — The Armenian parliament voted to dissolve itself on Monday, paving the way for the conduct of fresh elections in late June.

Armenia’s constitution stipulates that such elections can be held only if the prime minister resigns, and the parliament twice fails to elect a new head of the government within two weeks. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his cabinet formally stepped down for that purpose on April 25.

Deputies representing the parliament’s pro-government majority did not reelect him or install another premier when they first voted on May 3. They made sure that the second vote yields the same result.

One MP voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan, 76 abstained and 1 voted for. The Prosperous Armenia party did not participate in the voting.

This means that the National Assembly will be automatically dissolved. It will formally retain its legislative powers pending the election of a new parliament next month.

“Until the first sitting of the new National Assembly, this parliament will continue to act within its powers,” Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.

The two opposition parties represented in the outgoing legislature agreed to this scenario during talks with Pashinian held earlier this spring