SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus added new member: Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin to the Caucus which already includes: Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Senate Majority Leader Bob Herzberg, Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Andreas Borgeas, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo,Senator Anthony Portantino, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, and Assemblymember Suzette Valladares.

“The Armenian genocide that killed 1.5 million Armenians over 100 years ago resulted in immeasurable pain and suffering. As a new member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, I am one more voice for the global Armenian community as they continue to heal from this brutal atrocity. We must make every effort to make sure that history does not repeat itself and stand up against violence and hatred of any kind.” Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, 22nd Assembly District

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.