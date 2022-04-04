PASADENA — Established in1994, AGBU Hye Geen’s mission is to aid and empower Armenian women, inspire them with a sense of purpose, raise their consciousness about social issues and contribute to civil society.

True to that mission, in 2002 AGBU Hye Geen launched an initiative whose time had come. It established a Pregnant Women’s Center in Gyumri to provide much needed pre-natal then post-natal services to expectant mothers and the newborn. The Center also provided nutritional and psychological counseling, as well as group sessions to strengthen family relations. As of today Hye Geen counts more than 5300 healthy newborns.

Following the widespread success of this initiative and the pressing needs in Armenia’s depressed regions, AGBU Hye Geen’s members devoted themselves to fundraising through well organized events for the establishment of more centers. In time, their hard work and the dedication of generous donors succeeded in promoting high quality care for pregnant women and the newborn in seven more regions.

Hard on the heels of the announcement of the 7th Center in Sevan, AGBU Hye Geen is ready to establish an 8th Center in Etchmiadzine, sponsored by the Sepetjian family. Known for its interest in public service, as well as connectivity to our Homeland, the Sepetjian family members were unanimous in their desire to establish a direct link to support pregnant women in need and the well-being of the newborn. Hence the Center will be named after the Sepetjian Family.

At a time of global crises, the commendable example of the Sepetjian family reinforces our commitment to provide a safety net to vulnerable women and children in our Homeland.

Sona Zeitlian