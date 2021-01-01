Expertly translated from the original Armenian by Donald Abcarian and Ara Stepan Melkonian, Raffi was a master 19th century public intellectual, storyteller and social critic. His works foretold the emerging currents of modern nationalism and ethnic cleansing, and he alerted Armenians to the dangers surrounding them in the Ottoman Empire and the Caucasus. He was celebrated and persecuted for his views, but remained steadfast and undefeated against all.

Raffi brings the 19th century alive in our imagination. His works are great literature, but also great history. He pays attention to detail, presents his intimate knowledge of events, and even the terrain he describes is unmatched. Raffi transports his readers to historic Armenia.

The Fool, Jalaleddin and Tajkahayk are focused on the Ottoman Empire and the emergence of the Armenian Question, especially in the aftermath of the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-78, while The Golden Rooster and The Five Melikdoms of Karabagh concern the Caucasus. The latter volume should be of immediate interest to readers today in the wake of recent developments in Karabagh.

Raffi’s books have been been called “great literature”, “gripping”, “incisive and insightful”, “amazing ethnography”, “biting commentary”.

