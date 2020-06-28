Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Kanye West has released his Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway and within hours the shoes were sold out online..

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia posted several images of the same Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” colorway on its Instagram grid, and at the same time the long-awaited look appeared on Yeezysupply.com for sale. The Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” hit the site with a $75 retail price tag.

Fans of West’s footwear have clamored for the Yeezy Foam Runner silhouette for months, a striking, atypical look that sneakerheads have widely compared to the aesthetics of Crocs.

The release of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” comes hours after West and The Gap announced a partnership.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Kuwait Donates 100,000 Dollar to Armenia for Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Refugees

YEREVAN — On December 26, RA Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan, Ambassador…

IIGHRS’ President Sets Record Straight on Turkey’s Treatment of Jews

TORONTO — On January 27, 2015 a Holocaust commemoration was organized in…

Why? One Hundred Years of Questions on the Armenian Genocide

By Alan Whitehorn Amidst the ongoing Turkish government denials, one hundred years…

Senator Barbara Boxer Expresses Concerns Over Azerbaijan\’s Hostile Actions

WASHINGTON, DC — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted on Tuesday to…