Kanye West has released his Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway and within hours the shoes were sold out online..

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia posted several images of the same Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” colorway on its Instagram grid, and at the same time the long-awaited look appeared on Yeezysupply.com for sale. The Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” hit the site with a $75 retail price tag.

Fans of West’s footwear have clamored for the Yeezy Foam Runner silhouette for months, a striking, atypical look that sneakerheads have widely compared to the aesthetics of Crocs.

The release of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” comes hours after West and The Gap announced a partnership.