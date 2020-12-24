YEREVAN (Arka.am) — The second wave of coronavirus is subsiding in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said during a government meeting on Thursday, citing the number of new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

According to official numbers, 702 new cases were reported as of Thursday morning. Overall, 2,743 people were tested for coronavirus during that time span. The total number of cases has reached 156,142. There were 136,766 recovered COVID-19 patients

Torosyan said it has been two weeks already that no patients were waiting for hospitalization at home. “We follow the developments and urge our citizens to observe the anti-epidemiological rules,” Torosyan said.

According to him, given the fact that in winter people spend more time indoors and rooms are less ventilated, the risk of infection increases.

“Evidence that our decisions and actions were correct is the mortality rate, which is very low – in the range of about 1.5%. In developed countries it is 7-8% and even 10%. In our country even in difficult periods it was below 2%, which is below the international average,” Torosyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that given the fact that the second wave of coronavirus in Armenia was accompanied by the war in Karabakh, it can be said that Armenia was better prepared for it.

“During the first wave, there was a lot of criticism against the authorities, most of which was politicized. But our predictions have become reality that all countries will be in the same state, it’s just a matter of time,” Pashinyan said.