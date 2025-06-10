TEHRAN — Iran has prevented the creation of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” which, according to official Tehran, could have led to the blockage of Iran’s route to Europe.

As reported by the Tasnim news agency, this statement was made by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser on international affairs to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

According to Velayati, the proposed corridor—intended to connect Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan through Armenian territory—was an attempt to “fragment the region” and aimed to exclude Iran from the transportation and geopolitical structures of the South Caucasus.

“When certain countries tried to sever our access to Europe under the pretext of establishing a corridor, Iran firmly opposed the plan and thwarted its implementation,” Velayati emphasized.

He added that even U.S. President Joe Biden admitted the corridor was nearly ready for launch, but Iran’s decisive actions disrupted the project’s completion.

Velayati stated that Iran’s strategic and skillful presence in the South Caucasus not only serves to protect national interests but also acts as a strong barrier against foreign interference in regional affairs.

He further noted that Iran managed to safeguard its interests without assistance from Russia, relying instead on “rational diplomacy” to prevent NATO’s infiltration into the region. Velayati stressed that the true purpose of the corridor project was not only to sideline Iran, but also to geopolitically encircle Russia from the south—an objective that ultimately failed as well.