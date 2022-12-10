YEREVAN — On December 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried touched upon issues related to regional security and stability.

Views were exchanged on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The readiness of the U.S. to support the peace process in the South Caucasus was emphasized.

Border security and delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of transport infrastructures in the region were also touched upon during the phone conversation.

Emphasizing the efforts made by Armenia to establish peace, Minister Mirzoyan n