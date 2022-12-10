Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — On December 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried touched upon issues related to regional security and stability.

Views were exchanged on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The readiness of the U.S. to support the peace process in the South Caucasus was emphasized.

Border security and delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of transport infrastructures in the region were also touched upon during the phone conversation.

Emphasizing the efforts made by Armenia to establish peace, Minister Mirzoyan n

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Bar Association Appoints Gayane Khechoomian As Director of Operations

LOS ANGELES – With great up-side implications, the Armenian Bar Association has…

Diron Ohanian, Esq. Appointed New Board Chairman at A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

CANOGA PARK, CA — A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park, California proudly…

PM Pashinyan at Paris Peace Forum: Azerbaijan Wants Karabakh Territory Without its People

PARIS — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan challenged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev…

Turkish MP Expelled from Belgian Party for Refusing to Recognize Armenian Genocide

BRUSSELS — Belgian Humanist Democratic Centre party (CDH) has expelled Deputy Mahinur…