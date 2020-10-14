The most consequential election in the history of the United States is underway. An election that will determine the future of the country, not only for the next four years but for decades to come.

Millions of voters have already begun casting their ballots by mail or through the early voting process. On November 3rd, tens of millions of Americans will head to the polls to choose the next president of the United States.

We are approaching these elections from the point of view of advancing the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, the American-Armenians citizens in general, and the ideological principles of our political party.

With the war unleashed against the sovereignty of Artsakh and the active participation of the Turkish armed forces, the hostilities around our homeland trouble us all. It is very important that the next occupant of the White House is someone who is well aware of the seriousness of the situation, interested in the events in the region, and willing to take practical steps to establish peace.

We believe that Joe Biden’s administration will use America’s prestige and enormous power, to thwart the genocidal goals of Azerbaijan and Turkey, stop attacks on the civilian population of Artsakh, and curb the Turkish president’s expansionist ambitions in the Caucasus and beyond.

Like most American citizens, Armenian-Americans want to see a stable and experienced president at the helm of the country who has a clear plan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, solve the economic hardships it has created, respect the US constitution and laws, defend freedoms, fight against racism and discrimination, and unify the country.

We believe that at this difficult juncture, Joe Biden is the only candidate who will be able to live up to the hopes and expectations of the vast majority of the American citizens, and put the country back on the right track.

As a party that believes in social democratic principles, we strive for social justice, and the protection of the rights of the poor and middle class by increasing social programs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, raising minimum wages, and making health care accessible to all.

Joe Biden is the only candidate who will uphold these principles and implement them without ignoring the rights of small and medium-size businesses, thus improving the economic conditions of all segments of the society.

Based on all these imperatives, the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States Of America and urges all Armenian-Americans to vote for the Democratic ticket to have a better future for their children and grandchildren.

SDHP Executive Committee Of Western United States

