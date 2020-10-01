The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Russia issued a statement regarding foreign mercenaries and terrorists being utilized in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict zone.

The statement read:

“According to the information received, militants of illegal armed formations, in particular from Syria, Libya, are being transferred to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to directly participate in the hostilities.

We are deeply concerned about these developments, which are leading not only to an even greater escalation of tension in the conflict zone, but also create long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region.

We call on the leaderships of the states concerned to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and to immediately withdraw them from the region.”

News agencies, including Reuters, The Guardian, The Times and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported Turkey is recruiting and sending Syrian militants to Azerbaijan to support Baku in the outbreak of clashes.