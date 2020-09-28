LONDON — Very reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) that a batch of Syrian fighters of Turkish-backed factions has arrived in Azerbaijan from Turkey. This batch arrived in Turkey a few days earlier from Afrin in north-western countryside of Aleppo.

SOHR sources have confirmed that there is another batch being prepared to be sent to Azerbaijan. These developments come as a part of Turkey’s policy of turning the Syrian fighters into mercenaries.

On September 24, reliable sources informed SOHR that the Turkish government transported over 300 fighters of the Turkish-backed Syrian factions, mostly of “Sultan Murad” and “Al-Amshat” factions, from the villages and towns of Afrin canton in north-western Aleppo.

The fighters themselves said that they were taken to Azerbaijan in order to guard the state’s border in return for salaries of 1,500 to 2,000 USD. However, SOHR did not verify if the mercenaries’ destination would be Azerbaijan, Libya or somewhere else.