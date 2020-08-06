Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN – The National Assembly of Armenia has been illuminated with the colors of Lebanon flag as a symbol of solidarity for Beirut, which was heavily damaged by Tuesday’s blast.

More than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut at a warehouse on August 4, sending massive shockwaves through the Lebanese capital. More than 137 people are dead and 5000 are wounded. Heavy damages occurred across the city. August 5 was declared mourning day in the country. 11 Armenians are among the victims.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Monumental Book on Khatchkars Presented at New York\’s Zohrab Information Center

By Florence Avakian ZOHRAB INFORMATION CENTER, NY –The year 1993 was a…

“Armenia on the Road to Transformation” a Lecture by LA Consul General Amb. Armen Baibourtian

PASADENA — A lecture titled “Armenia on the Road to Transformation,” will…

PACE Adopts Controversial Resolution on National Sovereignty and Statehood

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe discussed and approved the…

Artsakh Recognition Passes California Assembly

SACRAMENTO—The California State Assembly, on Thursday, May 8th, 2014, passed Assembly Joint…